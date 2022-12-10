SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on S. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 price target on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.84.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,120 shares of company stock valued at $648,176 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

