Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $303.99

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$303.99 and traded as high as C$340.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$340.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$304.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$330.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$844.56 million and a P/E ratio of 5.51.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

