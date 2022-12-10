Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $86.54

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.54 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 88.40 ($1.08). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 86.70 ($1.06), with a volume of 1,664,262 shares traded.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,142.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.13.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Drayson acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($61,029.14).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

