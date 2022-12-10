Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.54

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.54 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 88.40 ($1.08). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 86.70 ($1.06), with a volume of 1,664,262 shares.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 2,142.50.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.25%.

Insider Activity

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Drayson purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($61,029.14).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

