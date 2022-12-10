Serum (SRM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21.69 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001351 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $28.96 million and approximately $21.69 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

