Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Insider Sells £72,938.16 in Stock

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) insider Brian Bickell sold 20,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £72,938.16 ($88,938.13).

Shaftesbury Stock Performance

SHB stock opened at GBX 347.80 ($4.24) on Friday. Shaftesbury PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322.80 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659 ($8.04). The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 340.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 364.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 446.82.

Shaftesbury Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.97) to GBX 537 ($6.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

(Get Rating)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Further Reading

