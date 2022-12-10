Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of UPGS opened at GBX 145 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £129.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,035.71. UP Global Sourcing has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 206 ($2.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.45.

UP Global Sourcing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 4.82 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $2.30. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Chris Dent purchased 3,547 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £5,001.27 ($6,098.37).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

