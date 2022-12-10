Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given New €58.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from €54.00 ($56.84) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMMNY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($66.42) to €62.10 ($65.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.53.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

