Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIG. Citigroup dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.18. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

