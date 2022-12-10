Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $396.03 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 61.8% lower against the US dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a market cap of $396.03 million and $54,625.65 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $954.24 or 0.05550699 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00506441 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.80 or 0.30271486 BTC.

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smart Block Chain City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smart Block Chain City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

