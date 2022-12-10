Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $168.01 million and approximately $6.97 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010835 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00049084 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020886 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00240430 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00800034 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

