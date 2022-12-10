South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on South Pacific Resources from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Pacific Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South Pacific Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.33.

NYSE:SPB opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. South Pacific Resources has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $104.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. South Pacific Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Pacific Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in South Pacific Resources by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in South Pacific Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of South Pacific Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of South Pacific Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,256,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

