S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $346.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.85. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

