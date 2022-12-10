SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.28. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 6,284 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.
SPAR Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.
