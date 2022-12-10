SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.28. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 6,284 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

About SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPAR Group worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.