Spell Token (SPELL) Market Capitalization Reaches $67.69 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Spell Token has a market cap of $67.69 million and $9.98 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

