Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.10 million-$24.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.84 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of Spire Global stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 151,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

About Spire Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

