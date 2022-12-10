Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.12 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.08 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 663,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,003. The stock has a market cap of $386.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,830 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.