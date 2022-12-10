Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.12 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.08 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.
Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 663,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,003. The stock has a market cap of $386.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
