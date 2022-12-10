Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.75 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.08 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $386.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 415.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.