Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.75 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.08 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SPWH. B. Riley increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 151,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

