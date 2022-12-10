Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.75 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.08 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on SPWH. B. Riley increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.
Shares of SPWH stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
