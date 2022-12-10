Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.21

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.21 and traded as low as C$45.48. Sprott shares last traded at C$46.85, with a volume of 168,185 shares changing hands.

Sprott Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.04.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

