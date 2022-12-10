Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $59.17 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $100.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 0.86.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Sprout Social by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Sprout Social by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

