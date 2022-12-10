SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Lowered to $55.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

