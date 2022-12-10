Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 436 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 431 ($5.26). Approximately 73,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424 ($5.17).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 425.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 441.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £662.65 million and a PE ratio of 2.78.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

