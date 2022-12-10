Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

