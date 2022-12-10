Starname (IOV) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

Starname (IOV) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $519,791.31 and $2,079.47 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname Coin Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

