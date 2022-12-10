Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $75.03 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,166.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000564 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00444892 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021887 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00874537 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00112146 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00640021 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00254989 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,677,650 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
