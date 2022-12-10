Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Truist Financial

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.28.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.89. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.36 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,153.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 448,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 412,727 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 62.5% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

