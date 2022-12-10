Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 10th (ASM, BCO, BIG, CPLP, DNOW, JOE, NEPT, PDM, WOOF, WSR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, December 10th:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

