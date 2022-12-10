Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Purchases $64,679.34 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,679.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.66. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $78.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 28.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYBT shares. StockNews.com cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,029,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,106,000 after buying an additional 311,114 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

