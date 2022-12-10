StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

