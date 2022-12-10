StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of RKDA stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
