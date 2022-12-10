StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

