StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in IRIDEX by 39.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 87,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.