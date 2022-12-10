StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

LARK stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $126.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.31. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

