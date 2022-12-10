StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SALM. TheStreet cut Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 85,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.