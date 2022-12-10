StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SALM. TheStreet cut Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.