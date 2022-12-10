StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SALM. TheStreet cut Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 85,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

