StockNews.com Downgrades Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Sell

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on OMCL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.
Omnicell Trading Down 1.2 %
OMCL traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. 513,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $184.75.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,343,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
