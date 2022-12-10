StockNews.com Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Sell

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 394,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Black Hills by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.