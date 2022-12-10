StockNews.com Upgrades Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Hold

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNCE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,945. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $213.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.