StockNews.com Upgrades Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Hold

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNCE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,945. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $213.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
