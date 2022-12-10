Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $260,026.18 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $260,026.18 and $326.88 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010755 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00049138 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020853 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00240549 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003680 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072627 USD and is down -14.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $299.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.