SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.03.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

