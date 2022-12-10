Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 50,192 Shares of Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,153.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,939,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

