Superior Plus Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of SPB opened at C$10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 337.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.88. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.44 and a 1-year high of C$13.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

