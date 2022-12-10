SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Cap Tops $150.90 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $150.90 million and approximately $39.24 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00006911 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $963.98 or 0.05613086 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00504115 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.48 or 0.30132436 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

