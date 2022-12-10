SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $220.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $401.24.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB stock opened at $220.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $752.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,847,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 80,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.