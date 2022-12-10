SVB Leerink Cuts Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target to $10.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,213 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,847,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 567,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,571,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,570 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.