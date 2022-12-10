SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $33,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 89.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 767.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

