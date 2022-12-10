SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 85,781 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,781 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.