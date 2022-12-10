SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

American Tower stock opened at $213.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

