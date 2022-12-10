SVB Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 247.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612,054 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $96,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $116.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $115.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.