SVB Wealth LLC Has $323.55 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,460 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.0% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.81% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $323,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $87.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.06.

