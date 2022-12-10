SVB Wealth LLC Has $56.24 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.9% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $56,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $888,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

